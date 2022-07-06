1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests Two More Accused From Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

In a big development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, has taken a big action by arresting two more accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The SIT which was formed to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi as an aftermath of then PM Indira Gandhi's assasination, has arrested two accused after an investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to reopen seven 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed. Notably, the SIT in its investigation has arrested 13 people so far out of the 74 accused that were identified.

1984 Sikh Riots: SIT identifies 70 accused after 3 years of investigation

The crackdown in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case started after the SIT arrested four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on June 15. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur Police, the four people were picked up from the city's Ghatampur area. All the arrested are over 60 years of age.

Speaking to Republic TV, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan had said, “This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified.” He had then informed that many accused who are alive, are aged around 70. However, DIG Bhushan also said that the SIT will try to arrest all of the accused in the case.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, were a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. As the 1984 anti-Sikh riots continued for several days, around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in New Delhi, with unofficial estimates and countrywide figures being much higher.

Due to these riots, over 50,000 people from the Sikh community were displaced. In the National Capital, some of the worst affected areas due to riots were Sultanpuri, Mangolpurim and Trilokpuri. Remarking on the riots in their aftermath, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made his infamous 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes' remark.