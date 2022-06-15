1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 4 People From UP After Probe; 74 Accused Identified

In a big development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, has taken a big action by arresting four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The SIT which was formed to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi as an aftermath of then PM Indira Gandhi, has arrested four access after an investigation. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur outer police, four people have been arrested from Kanpur's Ghatampur area. It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to reopen seven 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. Notably, the SIT in its investigation has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive.

Speaking to Republic over the recent arrests in the 1984 Sikh riots, the DIG who heads the SIT said, "Arrests were being made after orders from the government. We have identified a total of 74 accused so far. The sit is investigating the case for the last 3 years. Last night, 4 people were arrested. More arrests to be made soon."

#BREAKING | SIT formed to investigate 1984 anti-Sikh riots arrests 4 persons after probe in joint action with Kanpur police https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 — Republic (@republic) June 15, 2022

The four arrested have been identified as Saifulla khan, Yogendra Singh alias Baban Baba, Vijay Narayan Singh Alias Bachan Singh and Abdul Rehman Alias Lambu. Notably, all the arrested are over 60 years of age and from Kanpur’s Ghatampur area.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, were a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. As the 1984 anti-Sikh riots continued for several days, around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in New Delhi, with unofficial estimates and countrywide figures being much higher.

Not only this but due to these riots, over 50,000 people from the Sikh community were displaced. In the National Capital, some of the worst affected areas due to riots were Sultanpuri, Mangolpurim and Trilokpuri. Remarking on the riots in their aftermath, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made his infamous 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes' remark.