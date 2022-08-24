In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that two AK-47s were recovered from the premises of Prem Prakash, a key political aide. The weapons were seized by the ED when it conducted raids at 17 locations linked to Prakash on Wednesday. The central agency carried out fresh searches based on the interrogation Pankaj Mishra and other accused in the illegal mining case. In March, the ED filed a PMLA case against Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour".

Commenting on the visuals of the AK-47s, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, "Power is such that even AK-47 is being recovered from the brokers. Honorable MP Nishikant Dubey used to rightly say that Prem Prakash is the broker of brokers. Now, this issue is connected to national security. A high-level probe is necessary."

The illegal mining case

Earlier, the ED conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs. 5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19. While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with the activities related to illegal mining and transportation.