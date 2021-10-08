2 Arrested With 420 Kg Banned Firecrackers In Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested two people and seized over 420 kg illegal firecrackers when they were transporting it in a vehicle in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area, in first such case this festive season.

The authorities have recently ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022 to combat air pollution.

According to the police, the duo were arrested on late Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Udit (26), a resident of Paharganj, and Nagmani (33), a resident of Bihar.

The vehicle was stopped by patrolling police personnel and it was found loaded with illegal firecrackers weighing about 421.5 kg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Nagmani, the driver, and Udit, who procured the firecrackers for sale, were inside the vehicle.

Udit told interrogators that he drives an auto-rickshaw. He thought of making quick money by selling crackers during the festive season and was planning to sell them from his home, the DCP said.

He had procured the firecrackers from a person in Palwal.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)