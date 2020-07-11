Vikas Dubey Encounter: 2 Close Aides Of Gangster Arrested By Maharashtra ATS In Thane

A day after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, two absconding aides of Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. The accused are identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed by police in an encounter faced a total of 61 criminal cases, including eight of murder involving the killing of at least 15 people. The last murder case registered in the Chaubeypur police station of the district following the ambush of a police team by his henchmen alone accounts for the killing of eight policemen. A team of Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS arrested the duo from Kolshet in neighbouring Thane.

According to sources, Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi is in the most wanted list of the UP Police and also suspected to be involved in the Kanpur encounter case.

READ: Vikas Dubey Encounter: ED writes to UP police, asks for details of gangster's assets

Vikas Dubey's arrest and encounter

Vikas Dubey, who was facing 60 criminal charges, was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and in 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

On Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

READ: Gangster Vikas Dubey faced 61 FIRs - 8 of murders involving at least 15 killings: Police document

Kanpur encounter

The Kanpur encounter killed 8 UP Police personnel and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

READ: ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey's family, associates

READ: 'Justice delivered': Family of UP minister killed by Vikas Dubey rejoices after encounter