2 Gangsters Arrested From Northwest Delhi

Two alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi gang were arrested from northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit (18), a resident of Jaunti village, and Aashu (18), a resident of Kutubhgarh village, they said.

Police made the arrests on Tuesday during a patrol in Sangam Park area.

When they were passing through the underpass road, near Gufa wala Mandir around 7.30 pm, they saw two persons coming on a motorcycle without number plate, a senior police officer said.

When the accused saw the police, they tried to flee but were intercepted, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with four live cartridges were recovered from their possession and their bike was also found stolen from Adarsh Nagar area, the officer added.

During interrogation, they revealed they were members of Kala Jathedi gang and worked on instructions given by a key member of the gang, she said .

The accused were previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act, Rangnani added.

