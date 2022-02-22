2 held for beating Dalit youth with shoe in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating up a Dalit youth with a shoe and dragging him with a belt around his neck here on Monday, police said.

A video of the two men beating the youth has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Biharigarh village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The arrested men were identified as Sanjay Kumar, the village head's husband, and his relative Omprakash.

According to the villagers, a community panchayat had been convened to resolve a dispute between the two parties. As the youth confronted Kumar and Omprakash, they allegedly thrashed him with a shoe and dragged him around by tying a belt around his neck.

Further investigation is underway, senior superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)