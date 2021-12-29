2 Held For Carjacking In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his car in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

They identified the accused as Nitin (23) and Manoj Kumar Prajapati (31), both locals.

Naveen, a driver with an app-based cab service, in his police complaint alleged that he received a booking from G-block Jahangirpuri to the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2.17 am on Monday.

However, as he reached the pickup point, he did not find anybody and hence decided to rest in his car.

At around 3 am, the two men allegedly arrived at the spot and took away his car after threatening him.

They moved towards Shah Alam Bandh Road, a senior police officer said, quoting Naveen.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations after analysing CCTV footage and traced the accused and the car to C-block Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The DCP said Nitin is a habitual criminal and was previously involved in four cases.

