2 Held For Ferrying Cows For 'slaughter' In Rajasthan District

Two alleged cow smugglers were arrested in Bharatpur district with 18 cows in their possession allegedly being taken for slaughter, police in Jaipur said on Thursday.

Police seized 14 and four cows in two separate incidents.

One of the seizures came on Wednesday night, when police accosted the alleged cow smugglers on their way to Haryana with 12 cows and two calves in a mini-truck.

When confronted by the police, the smugglers opened fire at them and fled the scene taking advantage of the dark, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Vishnoi said.

The cows were seized from the truck the men left behind.

The two arrests came in another incident, when acting on a tip-off, police stopped a Jeep with Haryana registration number around Toda Gulpura.

Police seized two cows and two calves from the vehicle and arrested the two men who were on their way to Haryana, said Vishnoi. The accused were identified as Samma Meo and Munfed Meo and their residence was located to Gaudoli village of Nuh district in Haryana, said the SP.

The 18 cows were handed over to the Jadkhor Gaushala, he added.

