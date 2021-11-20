2 held for killing 32-year-old man from Rewari: Police

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man after he refused to pay Rs 1 crore to them, police said on Friday.

Accused Tanveer Alam (24) and Mohammad Sharif (22), both hailing from Bihar's Kishanganj district, worked at different hotels in the Paharganj area here, they said.

Unhappy over their meagre earnings, they had hatched a plan to abduct someone to make easy money, police said.

They knew Yogesh, who ran a vegetable store in Paharganj and who had told them that he was a rich man in his village in Haryana's Rewari, police said.

The accused had hatched a plan to abduct Yogesh, they added.

On November 16, they took Yogesh to their rented accommodation and killed him, police said.

According to police, Yogesh called Alam on November 15 and told him that he would be coming to Delhi for some work.

The next day, the accused met Yogesh at Paharganj and after reaching their rented accommodation in Jwalapuri, asked him to get Rs 1 crore from his family, a senior police officer said.

When Yogesh refused to oblige and tried to flee, the accused tied his hands and legs with a rope and two pieces of cloth that they had bought for the purpose and killed him by strangulation, he added.

After killing Yogesh, the accused used his mobile phone to call his wife and demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the officer said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh, the accused initially asked the victim's wife to come to Jama Masjid with the money, but kept changing locations to avoid any risk of apprehension. At about 4 pm, they called the victim's family members to Daryaganj, where Alam was nabbed by the police while Sharif managed to flee.

Police recovered the victim's body from Jwalapuri and his mobile phone, along with the key of the room where he was killed, was recovered from Alam.

Raids were conducted at various hotels in Paharganj and the other accused was also arrested on the instance of his brother, the DCP said. PTI AMP RC

