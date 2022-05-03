2 held for making extortion call to Gurugram businessman

Faridabad, May 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a businessman and demanding from him Rs 10 lakh posing as members of Manoj Mangaria gang, police here said.

The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and have been taken on two days’ police remand, they said.

The two were arrested after Sachin, a resident of village Ajronda and a car workshop owner, had filed a complaint at Central Police Station.

In his complain, he told the police that on April 30, he was in Manali with his family, and he got a call from an unknown number.

He said when he took the call, a man demanded from him Rs 10 lakh.

“An unknown man demanded Rs 10 lakh from me over the phone. He introduced himself as a member of Manoj Mangaria gang and threatened to shoot me if I did not pay the extortion money,” he said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered at Central Police Station and the crime unit, sector 17 nabbed two accused involved in the threat on Tuesday, police said.

The main accused has been identified as Sahil, a native of Rajasthan who lives in old Faridabad, while another is Jaiprakash, a resident of Chandhat village, police said.

“Sahil used to work on alloy wheels and alignment in a car showroom. Sachin had an employee named Aman, who was Sahil’s friend. Whenever there was more work, Aman used to call Sahil to give him a hand,” said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

“The accused had come to know that Sachin had received some compensation money from somewhere and hatched a plan to extort money from him,” he said. PTI COR VN VN

