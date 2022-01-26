2 Held In Gurugram For Vehicle Theft

The Gurugram Police arrested two youths on charges of robbing a car and also recovered the vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the police on Tuesday stopped the sedan near Bajghera underpass on Dwarka Expressway on suspicion as the number plate on its front end was missing.

Though the accused Rizwan, a resident of Alipur village in Delhi and Mohammad Jani from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, said the number plate may have fallen during the drive, they could not produce the documents of the vehicle.

Police said the accused had informed them that the car was registered in Haryana. However, upon checking the chassis, they learned that it was a vehicle registered in Uttar Pradesh.

On further verification, the police said the original owner of the vehicle had filed a complaint of vehicle theft with the Delhi Crime Branch on January 21. They said the accused had allegedly stolen the car from Model Town police station area in the capital.

“We have registered a case and are investigating,” assistant sub-inspector Manjeet Singh said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)