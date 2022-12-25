2 Held In Kolkata For Duping People Through Dating App

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested from the city's Golf Green area for allegedly duping people through a dating app, police said.

Acting on the complaint of a youth who claimed that he was being blackmailed by a woman he met on the app, police apprehended the duo on Saturday.

"We have arrested the two who were operating this app,” a police officer said.

However, search is underway for the prime accused, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)