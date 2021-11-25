Last Updated:

2 Held With 45 Kg 'beef' In Alwar

Two persons allegedly carrying 45 kg beef were arrested in the Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India

The arrests came on Wednesday at a checkpoint erected by a team from Tijara Police Station on the basis of a tip-off.

Two men riding a bike were stopped at the checkpoint, they were found carrying 45 kg meat in a plastic bag, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said in a statement.

Police called a veterinarian to the spot who confirmed it to be beef, the statement added.

Both accused, Junaid Meo (25) and Aslam Meo (18), are residents of Berla village.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant law and further investigation is on. 

