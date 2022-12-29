Last Updated:

2 Held With 'explosives' In Kolkata

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from the Kolkata Leather Complex area, following the seizure of "explosives" from their possession.

Kolkata

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the duo on motorcycles on the Sonarpur-Bamanghata Highway, a police officer said.

"They are explosives dealers from Dubrajpur in Birbhum district. We have seized from them around 40 kg of an orange-coloured substance appearing to be arsenic sulphide," he said.

A case has been initiated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, the officer said, adding, the two were sent to 14-day police custody by a local court. 

