2 Held With Heroin Worth Rs 15 Cr In Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore from their possession in Dongri area here, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who are residents of Rajasthan, had come to the city to sell the contraband to their customers, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai crime branch's ANC apprehended the duo from Dongri area in south Mumbai, he said.

During a search, the ANC team recovered around seven kg of the banned substance from the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

