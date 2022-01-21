2, Including Delhi Civil Defence Employee, Held For Mobile Theft

Two persons, including a Delhi Civil Defence employee, were arrested for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from a person in Anand Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Aman Panchal (20) and Mayur (22), residents of Shahdara here, they said.

On Thursday, a police patrolling team found a person crying for help in Anand Vihar area. The person informed that his mobile had been snatched by two people. Panchal and Mayur were trying to flee from the spot on a scooter. The police chased and got hold of them, an official said.

Panchal, who was riding the scooter, works with the Delhi Civil Defence and is currently posted at the containment zone in Jwala Nagar, police said.

They said the mobile phone was recovered and handed over to its owner.

