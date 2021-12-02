2, Including Juvenile, Held For Murder Attempt In Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested and his juvenile associate apprehended for allegedly firing at a dentist in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Naveen Singh, is a resident of Sonia Vihar and used to work at the victim's clinic prior to a fallout between the two, police said.

The dentist, Vivek Aggarwal of Vishal Dental Clinic, had also employed two of Singh's sisters and he allegedly had an extramarital affair with the younger sister. This infuriated Singh and he wanted to take revenge, police said explaining the motive behind the murder attempt.

Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, the Kalkaji police station received a call saying two unknown persons had shot at Aggarwal. The bullet, however, stuck in his identity card that he hung on his neck and was hence saved, police said.

Though the accused, who had worn a helmet, tried to re-load his weapon, the country-made pistol got jammed, police said, adding the two accused then fled on a motorcycle.

During investigation, police got hold of the motorcycle's registration number and learnt that it belonged to Singh.

While the police apprehended the juvenile on Sunday, Singh was arrested on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, police said.

