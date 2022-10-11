2 Kerala Women Killed In Suspected Case Of 'human Sacrifice', Couple Along With Agent Held

In a shocking incident, two women in Kerala, who were reported missing, were murdered and buried in a horrific case of "human sacrifice" in Thiruvalla town located in the Pathanamthitta district.

According to the police, the two victims identified as Padma and Roslin were reportedly picked from the Ernakulam district by an agent who lured them for a couple to conduct a ritual.

As per the information, Roselin went missing in June and Padma, a native of Ponnurunni, Kochi disappeared on September 26. The police found that they were brought to Tiruvalla for performing the human sacrifice ritual by the couple. Both the women, who were reported to be in their 50s, were later killed, cut into pieces and buried.

The alleged killers were a massage therapist named Bhagavanth Singh and his wife Laila, informed the police. As per the police, the murders were done as the couple believed that this would bring them a prosperous life. The police have also arrested the three accused in the case, including Shihab, who allegedly helped the couple in the crime and also persuaded them to go through with it. He is also suspected to have kidnapped the two women from Ernakulam and brought them to the couple's home.

What happened?

According to the Kochi city police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, it was informed that during the investigation regarding one of the missing women, it was found that she was killed in the couple's house in Thiruvalla. However, on further investigating the case, it came to light that this was not the lone case as another woman was also "sacrificed" similarly in the same house in June.

"Three people arrested for killing two woman in 'human sacrifice' ritual. The incident happened in the Pathanamthitta district. The deceased women used to sell lottery tickets. The bodies were buried at a house in the district," Kochi city Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said.

The officer further informed that the trio is under custody now and a police team would soon reach Thiruvalla to exhume the bodies of the deceased women.