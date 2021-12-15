2 Men Arrested With Heroin In J-K's Udhampur

Police on Wednesday arrested two men on charges of carrying a banned narcotic substance in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said.

During an inspection on the highway, the police team stopped an SUV and recovered 12 grams of heroin from Gulcharan Singh Jasrotia and Ashwani Sharma, both residents of Udhampur,and arrested them, the officials said.

According to the police, Jasrotia is a habitual offender and has been named in several cases.

A case has been registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)