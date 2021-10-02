2 Men Booked In UP's Shahjahanpur For Harassing PG Student

Two men have been booked here for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old woman and circulating her photo on social media, eventually forcing her to leave her post-graduate studies, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said a woman had complained to the police that two men from her village had clicked her photograph without permission and circulated it on social media.

They then blackmailed the woman, and even took money from her, he said.

The woman told media here that because of the duo, she could not take admission in the second year of her post-graduation course, and stopped giving tuition to other students.

A case was registered against both the accused under charges of threatening to kill, and another under the Information Technology Act.

Both men are absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them, police added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)