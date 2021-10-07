2 Men Held For Harassing Schoolgirls In UP

Two men notorious for harassing schoolgirls in the Civil Lines area in Muzaffarnagar were caught and handed over to the police, officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered against accused -- Suhail and Anas -- on Wednesday and both were arrested after they were caught by the girls' families. The men allegedly harassed the students when they were returning home from school.

In another case, two men were arrested in connection with the rape of a 20-year-old student in Kotwali police station area on Wednesday here.

The woman was abducted by the accused, Sagar and Pawan, in a car on Tuesday and taken to a nearby place where she was allegedly raped.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)