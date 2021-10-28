2 Men Held For Taking Bribe On Behalf Of ASI In Barmer

Two men were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 on behalf of an Assistant Sub Inspector posted with Dhorimanna police station in Barmer district.

The accused had demanded the bribe for getting the name of the complainant's nephew dropped from a case registered with the police station. ASI Magan Khan is investigating the case, an ACB official said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused Tara Ram and Birbal were arrested while accepting the bribe amount in the name of the ASI.

The role of the ASI is being probed, the official said.

