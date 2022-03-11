2 Men Wanted In Gurugram Double Murder Case Arrested In Delhi

Two men wanted in a double murder case in Gurugram were arrested from Dwarka in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Two pistols and eight live cartridges were also seized from them, they said.

Vikash Kant (21) and Hoshiyar (29), sharp shooters belonging to a group of gangsters Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi, were arrested, they said.

They along with some of their associates, who are absconding, were involved in the killing of two brothers -- Paramjit and Surjit -- in Khor village in Haryana's Gurugram on February 25, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the brothers were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar, who belonged to their village, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Jaildar with the support of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar gang carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the liquor business, he said.

The Delhi Special Cell in coordination with the Gurugram Police was tasked to trace the gang's members involved in the incident, Yadav said.

"Acting on a tip-off, our team apprehended the accused from Dwarka on Thursday," he said.

When they were interrogated, it emerged that Jaildar was the planner and the gang provided him men, logistics and arms, Yadav said.

Seven to eight assailants reached Khor village, where Hoshiyar, Kant and Gangaram fired at Surjit and killed him, while another team of assailants fired at Paramjit and killed him, he said.

"While the assailants were firing, a shooter of Goldy Brar was injured. Both the murders were committed within a distance of 400-500 metres in a planned manner," the officer said.

After the incident, the assailants fled the spot and hid at different places in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on the directions of their gang's leaders, he added.

