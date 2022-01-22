2 Nigerians Held In TN Without Valid Documents

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Perundurai in this district for not possessing valid documents to stay in the country.

According to police, the duo identified as Grand Victoria Lenika, aged 22, and Sukkudi Sinigi (36) were found at the old bus stand in Perundurai during a regular patrol.

They were taken to the police station and with the help of translators, their identity as well as their nationality was established. During interrogation, police found that the two did not have a valid visa. They were subsequently arrested and were on Saturday morning remanded to judicial custody.

