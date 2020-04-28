2 Priests Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Full Report

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said that the priests were allegedly killed with a sword, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited. He added that one person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The accused was arrested two kilometres from the village where he was found in an inebriated state, SSP said.

"The two priests used to live here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju who is a cannabis addict and who frequently visited the temple apparently took away a 'chimta' (tong) for which he was chided by the priests. For that, he killed them using a sword. Villagers also spotted Murari going outside the village and caught him," Singh told ANI.

CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance

Taking immediate cognisance of the murder of the priests, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a detailed report regarding the incident from the district administration. He has directed the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officers to reach the spot immediately. The Chief Minister has asked them to ensure the strictest action against the culprits.

