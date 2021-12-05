2 Revenue Officials Among Six Charged With Fraud Mutation Of Land In Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet against six persons, including government officials, for their involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy and preparing mutation of over two acres of land here, an official said on Sunday.

The chargesheet against two revenue officials and four members of a family was filed in the court of special judge, anti-corruption, for judicial determination on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Jammu Crime Branch said.

He said the mutation of the land at Tikku Tehra was done in contravention of the law of the land and against the interest of the complainant Gurdeep Singh, son of a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir refugee of 1947.

In his complaint in 2016, Singh claimed the state land was allotted in favour of his father Jagat Singh, who during his lifetime, remained in its continuous physical cultivation and possession.

After his death, the complainant said he and his brother were in physical cultivation and no rights of proprietorship could be vested in favour of any person, including the allottees – Chaju Ram alias Chottu Ram and his three sons Sheru, Hari and Paras of Alora.

The spokesperson said the allegations were prima facie substantiated during a preliminary verification, leading to the registration of an instant formal criminal case.

“During the course of investigation, material and other documentary evidence was collected, which proved Ram and others, in connivance with the then revenue authorities, prepared the mutation besides making false entries in the revenue record in contravention to the law of the land and against the interests of the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

