2 Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking In UP’s Shamli

A fast track court in Kairana has convicted two drug traffickers and sentenced them to 12 years in jail.

Judge Subodh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicted duo -- Intazar and his nephew Maharuddin, who were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sentenced on Saturday evening.

According to prosecution lawyer Ashok Pundhir, the two were arrested from Kairana area in Shamli district with one kg charas on November 30, 2011 .

