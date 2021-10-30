Last Updated:

2 UP Factories Fined For Causing Pollution

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed fines on two factories in Muzaffarnagar after receiving complaints regarding air pollution.

According to UPCB regional officer Ankit Singh, a fine of Rs 6,250 per day (now on) has been imposed on Vinayak Industries located on Jansath road.

In another case, the board imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a factory of brown sugar on Jolly road, which uses plastic waste in its production, causing pollution. 

