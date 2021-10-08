2 Uzbeks Held With Rs 86L Worth US Dollars At Delhi Airport

The CISF has apprehended two Uzbekistan nationals for carrying over USD 1 lakh, worth about Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said on Friday.

The travellers-- Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardor-- were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday just before they were supposed to take a flight to Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight.

"USD 1,14,600, equivalent to Rs 86 lakh, were found concealed in the bags of the two passengers." "As they could not produce any valid documents for carrying this huge amount of foreign currency they were apprehended and handed over to the Customs authorities," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

