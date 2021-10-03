2 Women Maoists Surrender Before Odisha DGP

Two women Maoists, allegedly involved in carrying out 11 attacks on security forces, surrendered before a top police officer in Odisha on Sunday.

Debe Padiami alias Gangi an ‘area committee member’ (ACM) and Gita Padiami alias Rajita of ‘Andhra Odisha Border Military platoon’ of the Maoist outfit laid down arms before Director General of Police Abhay during his visit to Koraput and Malkangiri districts, a statement issued by Odisha Police said.

While Debe Padiami was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, Gita Padiami’s bounty was Rs 1 lakh.

The statement said Debe Padiami was involved in seven major attacks on security forces, mostly in Malkangiri district between 2006 and 2021, Gita Padiami participated in four attacks in the same district between 2018 and 2021.

The duo said they surrendered as they were impressed with the developmental activities undertaken by the state government, the DGP said.

They were also disillusioned with senior Maoist leaders for their partiality towards junior cadres, he said.

Welcoming them, the senior police officer also appealed to Maoists to join the mainstream and take advantage of the state government’s surrender policy.

The Maoists who surrendered will get financial assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Odisha, Abhay said.

They will also get financial help for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a vocation of their choice, the DGP said.

During his visit, the DGP also inaugurated two new police stations at Jodamba in Swabhiman Anchal and Kalimela in Malkangiri district.

The two police station will boost the morale of local people in the Maoist hotbeds, an official said.

The DGP also held meetings with police officers at Malkangiri and Koraput and chalked out strategies to counter Left Wing Extremism.

