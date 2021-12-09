200 Kg Ganja Seized, One Person Arrested

Police seized a huge quantity of ganja (marijuana) in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said acting on a tip-off police raided a poultry farm in Kachujore village in the district and seized 200 kg of ganja from the compound of the farm.

The owner of the poultry farm was arrested, the SP added.

