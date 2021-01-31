200 WhatsApp Groups Mobilized People, Stoked Violence On Jan 26: Delhi Police Sources

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police has gathered information on 200 WhatsApp groups that were said to be active on January 26, provoking and mobilizing the violence that took place in the national capital. As per sources, around 200 such groups were fueling the fire, asking people to assemble at certain points in Delhi, sharing provocative material to stoke the violence.

Amid the farmers' 'tractor rally,' these groups were also seen actively holding discussions regarding points of assembly in the national capital, with ITO and Red Fort emerging at the center of the discussions, both of which ultimately turned out to be the hotspots of the anarchy.

Moreover, false information, such as the death of the farmer who overran his tractor was being shared in the groups with claims of him being shot by the security forces. Most of the admins of the groups are said to be from Punjab, as per the report. The Delhi Police is expected to take further action based on the data that has been compiled.

Earlier today it was reported that Punjabi singer/actor Deep Sidhu, who emerged as one of the main accused in the Republic Day violence is being actively hunted by 5 teams of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and special cell who are conducting multiple series of raids in Punjab. According to sources, the Punjabi singer has been absconding since Wednesday after he was named in several FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Aftermath of Republic Day violence

After the national capital was gripped with violence and anarchy on Republic Day, at least 84 people have been arrested in the aftermath of the violence that left 394 police personnel injured. Around 33 FIRs have been filed in the case, while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Moreover, 12 farmer leaders such as Darshan Pal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu have been asked to join their investigation.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route entered Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

