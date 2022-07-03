2002 Godhra Train Fire: Key Accused Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk Given Life Imprisonment

The Godhra sessions court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, an accused in the 2002 Godhra train coach fire. Special public prosecutor RC Kodekar informed that Bhatuk has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the charge of conspiracy to murder.

Absconding for 19 years, Bhatuk was arrested by the Gujarat police on February 14 last year. He is said to be part of the “core group” of accused persons involved in the conspiracy, police said. Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Godhra police raided a house in the Signal Falia area located near the railway station in 2021 and picked up Bhatuk.

He was part of the group that had hatched the entire conspiracy, incited the mob, and even arranged petrol to torch the train compartment of Godhra Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, resulting in the death of 59 Ramsevaks who were returning from Ayodhya.

According to officials, Bhatuk fled to Delhi immediately after his name cropped up during the investigation. He was facing murder and rioting charges among others.

2002 Godhra Train Fire

At least 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive after a mob allegedly set afire the Sabarmati Express train near the Godhra railway station. The train burning incident of February 27, 2002, triggered the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the minority community, were killed.

In February 2011, a trial court convicted 31 people and acquitted 63 others, saying the incident was a planned conspiracy. All the 31 accused convicted by the SIT court have been awarded life imprisonment. The court ordered the state government, then led by Narendra Modi, and the Indian Railways to pay 10 lakh compensation to the families of each of the 59 victims.