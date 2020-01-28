2002 Gujarat Riots: SC Grants Bail To 14 Convicts In Massacre; Asks To Do Social Work

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, granted bail to 14 convicts in the 2002 Gujarat riots where 33 people where massacred in Sardarpura. The three judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant directed the convicts to carry out social work during the tenure of their bail while their appeals are also pending before the Supreme Court. Moreover, the convicts will be segregated into two groups and sent to Indore and Jabalpur while out on bail, according to Supreme Court orders.

Nirbhaya: SC questions death row convict's allegation of "non application of mind" on mercy plea

Gujarat riots: SC grants bail to 14 convicts

Moreover, the Supreme court has stated that specific police station will be marked for these convicts to report to. The convicts will have to perform six hours of community service per week and undergo courses for mental health benefit. The Bhopal Legal Services Authority will have to suggest employment opportunities for these convicts, as per reports and has to send tri-monthly reports on the convicts to the SC.

Nirbhaya case: SC begins convict's plea against dismissal of his mercy plea

What is the Sardarpura massacre?

33 muslims were massacred Sardarpura village in Febraury 2002 after the ill-fated burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, as per reports. While 1,000 people died in the riots that ensued in the aftermath of Godhra, nine cases were investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team - including the Sardarpura massacre. Reports state that on 28 February 2002, a mob of hundreds surrounded a house at Sheikh Vaas lane in Sardarpura which sheltered the victims and burnt it.

Bhopal Gas tragedy matter in SC delayed again as Justice Bhat recuses from hearing plea

Police had reportedly arrested 76 people in connection with the case. The trial court on 9 November 2011, sentenced 31 people to life imprisonment while acquitting the rest. In 2016, the Gujarat High Court had upheld the life terms for 17 people and acquitted 14 more convicted in the Sardarpura case.

SC seeks WB reply on BJP leader's plea for making him party in case of party worker's death