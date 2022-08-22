2002 Riots: Supreme Court Seeks Gujarat Govt's Response To Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Gujarat government’s response to a plea filed by activist Teesta Setalvad seeking interim bail in the case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex bench haded by Justice UU Lalit has posted the matter for hearing on August 25.

Teesta Setalvad was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases. She approached the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s order.

On August 3, the Gujarat HC issued a notice to the state government on the plea and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19. Prior to this, on July 30, a sessions court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former director general of police RB Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar accused of fabricating evidence

Setalvad and Sreekumar are accused of fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the post-Godhra riot cases. Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case.

They were arrested by the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch on June 25 on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them under sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 194 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Their arrest came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acquitted by the top court in the Gujarat riots case.

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK