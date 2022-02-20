2008 Ahmedabad Blasts Convicts Highly Skilled & Sought To Avenge 2002 Riots, Says Court

Following the unprecedented verdict by a special court that sentenced 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case to capital punishment while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment, the judge noted that investigators continued being misled and convicts were 'highly skilled and educated'. Judge AR Patel, who passed the said order, commended the investigating authorities for having collected a 'large amount' of evidence against perpetrators.

On Saturday, a day after the verdict, the order of the case was made available on the website of the special court wherein the magistrate has acknowledged that 38 Indian Mujahideen cadres and accused in the case were doctors, professors or computer experts.

Ahmedabad blasts' convicts 'highly skilled doctors, professors & computer experts':

The verdict relates to blasts on July 26, 2008, wherein a series of explosions jolted Gujarat's Ahmedabad, killing 56 people and injuring over 200 within 70 minutes.

"It came to the notice of this court during the course of the proceedings, over the last five years, the accused are highly skilled in every aspect- they are educated, with some of them being doctors, professors and computer experts and having committed crimes in other states, with cases against hem going on in these states," the court stated.

"The accused are such that to get information out of them to reach the root of the crime is a highly difficult job. Despite this, investigating officers have gathered evidence against them, which would form the basis of the judgement along with the circumstances surrounding them," the court further stated.

Enumerating the conspiracy, the court said that even before committing the crime, the accused persons had chalked out ways to escape, information to share and the stance during police investigation was also common and drawn out. In fact, the court underlined that the accused in the case were well versed with ways to defend themselves before a court of law.

Referring to the number of explosions and their intensities, the coordination in execution fairly indicated it was a 'premeditated conspiracy', going on for several years.

Convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts

While eight of these accused have been trained at a camp in Halol-Pavagadh in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, the others were trained to carry out misdeed under the aegis of banned terror outfit SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India). The special court further stated the accused aimed to avenge the Centre and then CM Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government and unsettle the Constitutionally-elected governments.

SIMI, banned in 2001, re-activated working between 2002-2008 by conducting meetings in Vadodra, Surat and Ahmedabad, the court said and the accused participated in terror training camps, 'jihadi' speeches brainwashed them while fellow SIMI members aided them with bomb-making and planting them across Ahmedabad.

"The majority of these accused set in motion the process to avenge the loss to life and damage to properties suffered by Muslims during the 2002 Gujarat riots," the court stated.

"In the speeches, they talked about causing bomb explosions in Hindu majority settlements to avenge Godhra riot and leading jihad against the anti-Muslim government. They rented houses where they stored materials and made bombs," the court added.

Further, it was brought to the fore that many accused had stayed in hotels across Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Pune, Vapi and Hyderabad assuming fake identities. The accused even sole four-wheelers from Mumbai, brought cycles, gas bottles and conducted recce before planting and placing bombs, the court noted.

2008 Ahmedabad bombings

Explosions erupted across the city, including the state government-run hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital, buses, parked vehicles, killing 56 people. A series of 29 live explosives were detected in Surat the following day. In the case at hand, 38 convicts are slapped with sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) with provisions of UAPA. 11 other accused have been charged with guilty of criminal conspiracy under sections of the UAPA while the special court has imposed a fine of Rs 28 lakh on 48 convicts and Rs 2.88 lakh on others. Pertinently, the court ordered Rs 1 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the episode, Rs 50,000 for the ones who were gravely injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.