2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast Case: 38 Convicts Sentenced To Death, 11 Given Life Term

In a massive development on Friday, a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case to death. As many as 20 bombs went off in different parts of the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 persons besides leaving 246 others injured. On February 8, the court convicted 49 persons in connection with this matter.
They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. Moreover, 11 other convicts were given life imprisonment.
Speaking to the media later, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Patel explained that this was one of the rare instances where such a huge number of accused have been sentenced to death in one case. Moreover, he revealed that the court had ordered compensation for the victims.
Weighing in on the court verdict, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Patel remarked, "The honourable court has sentenced 38 accused to death. 11 accused have been punished for life term. All accused have been fined Rs.2.85 lakh. Accused no.7 has been fined Rs.2.88 lakh. Rs.1 lakh compensation will be given to the heirs of the deceased. Rs.50,000 will be given to the persons who sustained serious injuries. People who sustained simply injury will be paid Rs.25,000. All the accused have been sentenced under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 16(1)(B) of the UAPA."
Addressing a press briefing, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia remarked, "The court has given a landmark judgment. Out of the 49 accused persons who were convicted on the 8th, 38 accused were sentenced to death. 11 accused have been given life term. This is a very big judgment. Ahmedabad witnessed over 20 bomb blasts. 20 cases were registered. Bombs were placed at 39 places in Surat. 15 offences were registered. 35 FIRs were clubbed in the trial."
2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case | A special court pronounces death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts pic.twitter.com/CtcEWGze2z— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022
1. Javed or Jahid
2. Imran Ibrahim Sheikh
3. Iqbal Qasam Sheikh
4. Shamsuddin Shaikh
5. Gyasuddin Ansari
6. Md Arif Kagzi
7. Md Usman Agarbattiwala
8. Husain Mansuri
9. Qamaruddin
10. Amil Parvez
11. Shibli alias Sabit
12. Safdar Nagori
13. Hafiz Husain Adnan
14. Md Sajid Saad
15. Abu Asar alias Mufti Shaikh
16. Abbas Sameja
17. Javed Ahmed Shaikh
18. Md Ismail Mansuri
19. Afzal Usmani
20. Md Arif Shaikh
21. Asif Shaikh
22. Md Arif Mirza
23. Qayamuddin Kapadia
24. Md Saif Shaikh
25. Zishan Ahmed
26. Ziaur Rahman
27. Md Shakil Luhar
28. Anik Khalid Md Akbal Chaudhary
29. Fazle Rahman Durani
30. Md Naushad Syed Ahmed Bawa Barelvi
31. Sarfuddin Satar
32. Saifur Rahman Ansari
33. Md Ansar Saduli Abdul Karim
34. Md Tanvir Pathan
35. Amin alias Raja
36. Md Mobin
37. Md Abrar Maniar Md Rafiq
38. Tausif Pathan
The prosecution argued that the accused were associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen- a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India. It alleged that they planned the spate of blasts to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The investigation was led by Ashish Bhatia, the then Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Ahmedabad City. While 20 FIRs and 15 FIRs were registered in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively after the bomb blasts, the special court merged all the 35 cases.
Though the trial commenced against 78 persons commenced in December 2009, it concluded only in September 2021. During this period, the prosecution filed 547 chargesheets and examined 1163 witnesses. While one accused turned approved, 28 others were acquitted by Special Judge AR Patel.