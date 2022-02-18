2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast Case: 38 Convicts Sentenced To Death, 11 Given Life Term

In a massive development on Friday, a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case to death. As many as 20 bombs went off in different parts of the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 persons besides leaving 246 others injured. On February 8, the court convicted 49 persons in connection with this matter.

They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. Moreover, 11 other convicts were given life imprisonment.

Speaking to the media later, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Patel explained that this was one of the rare instances where such a huge number of accused have been sentenced to death in one case. Moreover, he revealed that the court had ordered compensation for the victims.

Weighing in on the court verdict, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Patel remarked, "The honourable court has sentenced 38 accused to death. 11 accused have been punished for life term. All accused have been fined Rs.2.85 lakh. Accused no.7 has been fined Rs.2.88 lakh. Rs.1 lakh compensation will be given to the heirs of the deceased. Rs.50,000 will be given to the persons who sustained serious injuries. People who sustained simply injury will be paid Rs.25,000. All the accused have been sentenced under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 16(1)(B) of the UAPA."

Addressing a press briefing, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia remarked, "The court has given a landmark judgment. Out of the 49 accused persons who were convicted on the 8th, 38 accused were sentenced to death. 11 accused have been given life term. This is a very big judgment. Ahmedabad witnessed over 20 bomb blasts. 20 cases were registered. Bombs were placed at 39 places in Surat. 15 offences were registered. 35 FIRs were clubbed in the trial."

2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case | A special court pronounces death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts pic.twitter.com/CtcEWGze2z — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

List of accused sentenced to death

1. Javed or Jahid

2. Imran Ibrahim Sheikh

3. Iqbal Qasam Sheikh

4. Shamsuddin Shaikh

5. Gyasuddin Ansari

6. Md Arif Kagzi

7. Md Usman Agarbattiwala

8. Husain Mansuri

9. Qamaruddin

10. Amil Parvez

11. Shibli alias Sabit

12. Safdar Nagori

13. Hafiz Husain Adnan

14. Md Sajid Saad

15. Abu Asar alias Mufti Shaikh

16. Abbas Sameja

17. Javed Ahmed Shaikh

18. Md Ismail Mansuri

19. Afzal Usmani

20. Md Arif Shaikh

21. Asif Shaikh

22. Md Arif Mirza

23. Qayamuddin Kapadia

24. Md Saif Shaikh

25. Zishan Ahmed

26. Ziaur Rahman

27. Md Shakil Luhar

28. Anik Khalid Md Akbal Chaudhary

29. Fazle Rahman Durani

30. Md Naushad Syed Ahmed Bawa Barelvi

31. Sarfuddin Satar

32. Saifur Rahman Ansari

33. Md Ansar Saduli Abdul Karim

34. Md Tanvir Pathan

35. Amin alias Raja

36. Md Mobin

37. Md Abrar Maniar Md Rafiq

38. Tausif Pathan

Prolonged trial

The prosecution argued that the accused were associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen- a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India. It alleged that they planned the spate of blasts to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The investigation was led by Ashish Bhatia, the then Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Ahmedabad City. While 20 FIRs and 15 FIRs were registered in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively after the bomb blasts, the special court merged all the 35 cases.

Though the trial commenced against 78 persons commenced in December 2009, it concluded only in September 2021. During this period, the prosecution filed 547 chargesheets and examined 1163 witnesses. While one accused turned approved, 28 others were acquitted by Special Judge AR Patel.

(With PTI inputs)