2013 Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Victim's Father Alleges 'threat Letter' From Asaram's Follower

The father of the rape victim in the notorious Asaram Bapu rape case has said that a supporter of self-styled godman Asaram has threatened his life and that of his family. He said that a follower of Asaram left a threat letter at his house after hurling abuses.

“A follower of Asaram left a threat letter at our house after hurling abuses at me on March 21. Derogatory language has been used in the letter and the person has also mentioned his address on it,” the victim’s father said according to PTI.

Following the threat, the police stationed two constables outside his home, one of whom has subsequently withdrawn from duty. The victim's father added that the lone officer on duty on the day he received the threat was not present. "I have given a written complaint regarding this, but the police have not done anything about it," the victim's father claimed.

However, Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, S Anand, said that they have not received any complaints regarding the threat. He said, "We have not received any reports regarding any threats given to the victim or her family. Appropriate action will be taken if we receive such a complaint. However, I will also get the incident looked into at my level."

This comes after the body of a 13-year-old missing girl was found on Friday in a car parked inside one of Asaram Bapu’s ashrams in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shivraj Prajapati, said that the deceased, a resident of Bimaur village, was reported missing on Thursday. According to the ASP, some people from the ashram have been detained and are being questioned thoroughly.

Asaram Bapu rape case

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The charge sheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours.

Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014.

Through the years, Asaram has moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 have been rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

(Input with PTI)