2020 Delhi Riots: Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Three Accused

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A court here has put three persons on trial for the charges of rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity, and allegedly attacking a man with a sword during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala ordered the framing of charges against Vinay, Rahul, and Sourabh Sharma, who are currently on bail, saying the charges were “prima facie” made out against them.

"It is well established that injured Jafar Jiya was assaulted with a sword on his head by the rioters and it is a matter of common knowledge that assaulting a person on his head with a sword can cause the death of that person, therefore, a case of attempt to murder is prima facie reflected against the accused persons,” the court noted.

While charging the accused for the offence of dacoity, the court also noted that an amount of Rs 5,000 was also robbed from the complainant by a mob.

The incident took place in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi.

According to the complaint, on February 24, 2020, at about 10:30 pm, Jiya was on his way from Khajuri, and before the check post of Karawal Nagar, suddenly around 20 people ran towards him and asked his name after pushing him off his motorcycle.

The accused struck several times on the head of Jia with the sword, due to which he got severe injuries.

