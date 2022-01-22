2021 Pathankot Blast: Uttarakhand STF Arrests 4 For Shielding KTF Fugitive 'Sukh'

In the Pathankot bomb blast that jolted an Indian Army station in Punjab in November 2021, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF), on January 22, nabbed four people from Udham Singh Nagar. The detainees are said to have shielded key conspirators in the incident and top sources have confirmed that the accused in hand maintained links with the banned cross-border terror groups operating from Pakistan.

Busting the terror module, the Uttarakhand STF nabbed the accused for providing shelter and logistics to the key conspirators. The arrest was made after the officials were informed about their location and suspicious activities. The four arrested include Gurpal Singh, Gauri Dhillon, Ajmer Singh alias Ladi who are allegedly linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). During the arrest, a .32 bore pistol with no license was also recovered, the source informed.

Also, a case has been booked under Section 25 (1A) of the Arms Act and Section 19 of the UAPA, 1967.

4 arrested sheltered key conspirator Sukhpreet Singh

Also, in the said blast, terrorists and conspirator Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh was allegedly given shelter by the four accused. The accused were reportedly in touch with the absconding Sukhpreet via WhatsApp with shreds of evidence to conclude they made international calls to STF. They have been protecting the mastermind of the attack on the Indian Army's installations with an objective to hamper the security in the said region.

Further, it has emerged that they were operating on the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations who were passing on the directions. Amounting to big success for the Uttarakhand authorities, the four accused are said to have shielded key conspirator Sukh, who had been on the run from Indian security forces. Authorities are determined to unearth the terror nexus with the arrested who reportedly sought to disrupt Punjab's security, the source concluded.

Previously on 11 January 2022, Punjab Police had also arrested 6 IYSF-related accused in the case.

Grenade Blast near army camp gate in Pathankot

According to the FIR copy accessed by Republic, a grenade was hurled near the Army camp gate at the Triveni Gate of an Indian Army station in Punjab's Pathankot by unknown persons on a motorbike, while a marriage procession was passing from the area.

As per the FIR, the attack took place between 08:50-09:00 PM. The report notes that a ‘bomb-like object’ was thrown from the speeding motorcycle with the intention to attack the security personnel securing the gate. While no injuries had been reported, parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by local police officials.