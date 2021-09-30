21-year-old Held For Abducting, Raping Teen In Jajpur

A 21-year-old man from Odisha’s Jajpur district has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a teenager, police said on Thursday.

The man became friends with the 17-year-old girl, who studies in a college in Kalinga Nagar. He used to talk to the girl over mobile phone and became closer to her, according to the police.

The accused abducted the teen while she was on her way to the college on September 8, took her to Hyderabad and then shifted her to Secunderabad. He sexually assaulted her multiple times, police said.

Her mobile phone was tracked and she was rescued near the Secunderabad railway station and the accused was arrested on Monday night, Jakhapura police station in-charge Laxman Dandasena said.

A case has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was produced in a local court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

Medical examinations of the two have been conducted and the girl was handed over to her parents, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)