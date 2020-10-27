21-year Old Nikita Tomar Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Haryana's Ballabgarh; One Arrested

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi has told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Mewat. Police also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other.

In the CCTV footage, Nikita is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, forces her. As she refuses to get inside the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

