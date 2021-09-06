22 Criminals Detained, 1 Arrested From Khoda In Joint Op Of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad Police

Twenty-two bailed out criminals active in the National Capital Region were detained and one, with around 65 FIRs lodged against him, arrested in a joint operation of the Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi police, officials said on Monday.

The action took place on Sunday evening during a special three-hour search campaign carried out by 120-140 police personnel in Khoda area, a neighbourhood at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border known for being a hideout of criminals, they said.

“The 'Operation Prahaar 2' was a joint operation conducted by the police forces of Ghaziabad, Delhi and Noida on Sunday evening in order to trace some bailed out criminals for their verification,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

“These criminals were active in Delhi-NCR and there were inputs of many of them living in Khoda colony of Ghaziabad after which the operation involving around 140 police officials led by some senior officers was carried out,” Singh said.

According to a police statement, 22 such criminals were detained during the process for further questioning, while one, identified as Durgesh, arrested.

Durgesh has around 65 FIRs against him, the police said.

On the instructions of Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, dossiers are being prepared with details of such criminals, and operations like these will be carried out in future also, the officials added.

