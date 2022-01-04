22-yr-old Woman Held For Supplying Drugs In Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was arrested from southeast Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aasma alias Nasima, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said.

On Sunday, police received a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Police laid a trap and nabbed the woman, a senior police officer said.

A total of 2,065 grams of ganja was seized from her possession, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that Aasma is a widow. Her husband died last year due to a chronic disease, police added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)