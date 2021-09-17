23-year Old Held For Killing Man In Southwest Delhi

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an old enmity in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Friday.

The victim, Amit Shokeen (35) was gunned down on Wednesday by three assailants while he along with his friends were going to purchase liquor in a car, they said.

Shokeen sustained 13 bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The two friends of the deceased had managed to escape from the spot, police said.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Kakrola Dairy, they said.

After receiving information about the incident on Wednesday, a police team reached the spot and found a car with bullet holes.

The police found out that three people had indiscriminately fired at Shokeen, a resident of Dichaon village, officials said. The police checked the CCTV footage and identified the assailants, officials said.

The police laid a trap after getting a tip-off that Deepak would come to Dhoolsiras village and thereafter the accused was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Santosh Kumar Meena, said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that his father was arrested and sent to jail after Shokeen harassed him over a property and implicated him in a false case of attempt to murder, the police said.

His brother Krishan was also wanted in that case. Shokeen was also threatening Deepak of implicating him and his family in another false case due to which the enmity grew between them, police said.

Later, Deepak, Krishan and Darshan Dabas conspired to eliminate Shokeen, they said.

On Wednesday, Deepak and Dabas blocked Shokeen's car and fired at him. They were joined by Krishan and after killing the deceased, they fled the spot, police said.

One pistol along with two live rounds have been recovered from Deepak's possession, they added.