A 23-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 55-year-old mother, chopped her body into five pieces and hid the body parts for months in the house. The Kalachowkie Police found the body in Lalbaug-Peru compound area decomposed in a plastic bag in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The deceased was identified as Veena Prakash Jain, who was last seen alive on December 26, said police who inquired the neighbours.

The accused, a class 12 dropout identified as Rimple Jain, is said to have sprayed room fresheners to suppress the stench emanating from the dead body. The deceased's sister-in-law alerted the Kalachowkie Police that Veena had been missing for months and that she and her husband had seen her last on November 26, 2022.

How was the brutal murder discovered

When Veena Prakash's sister-in-law visited her home and rang the doorbell, no one answered. Upon noticing a strange stench coming from the house, she called up other family members. "They smashed through the door and found Rimple in the residence, which was filthy. The smell was heavier inside the house, and it seemed like Rimple hadn't taken a bath for a while."

When relatives enquired as to where her mother was, Rimple said she was sleeping and gestured in the direction of her bed. But when Prakash's sister-in-law pulled the blanket off, they saw pillows underneath, the police officer said.

"When Rimple was questioned once more, she admitted that her mother had left for Kanpur. They believed something was terribly wrong as a result of that and the stink, so they took Rimple to the police station."

Body parts in bathroom, limbs in drum, head wrapped in saree

Police investigation found the deceased body parts were strewn across the house. Parts of her body were found in the bathroom, her limbs in a steel drum, her head and torso wrapped in a saree. The police team discovered an electric marble cutter and a sickle inside the residence, and they suspect that these tools may have been used to cut Veena's body.

“The body parts were almost completely decomposed, and must have been there for months. We called a team of forensic experts from Kalina, doctors from KEM Hospital and fingerprint experts,” said Dr Pravin Munde, DCP Zone IV.

Rimple told the police that her mother had fallen off the first floor of a building on December 27 and was picked up by two hotel staff members.

The Mazagaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered Rimple to remain in police custody until March 20.