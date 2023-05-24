23-yr-old man arrested arrested for eloping with minor girl in UP's Saharanpur

Police here on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly eloping with a minor girl from another religion, an official said.

According to the police, three days ago, the youth lured a 16-year-old girl, who lived in his neighbourhood in the Deoband police station area, to elope with him.

A case in this regard was filed by the family members of the girl under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said on Tuesday, the minor girl was recovered from Saharanpur, and her statement is being recorded.

He added that the arrested accused has been sent to jail.

Jain said since the matter pertains to two communities, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village.

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old man, who was allegedly abducted from a hotel in Palra, Badshahpur, was rescued from a house in Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. Three suspects were arrested from the house and another was arrested from Sector 49 in Noida for their alleged involvement in the abduction.

Reportedly, said Sachin had eloped with a 19-year-old married woman from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and her one-year-old son in October 2022.The arrested suspects were her relatives and they had allegedly abducted Sachin to elicit her whereabouts so that they could take her back.

The police said that suspects feared that the villagers would attack them if they tried taking away the woman and the child away forcibly and so they abducted Sachin in a car from the hotel after assaulting him.

Police registered an FIR under sections 34 (common intention) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station on Monday night, said police.