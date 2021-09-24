251 Kg Cannabis Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized In UP's Greater Noida, 6 Arrested

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday seized over 250 kilograms of cannabis in Greater Noida and arrested six people, officials said.

The total value of the contraband, seized by the STF's Noida unit, is estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore, they said.

"We had been working on cases related to drug trafficking. We had got an input about a drug consignment being transported today from Lucknow to Surajpur in Greater Noida in a vehicle.

"The cannabis was supposed to be moved from one vehicle to another in Greater Noida before being sent off to some other location," Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

"On the basis of a specific input about this movement, the Noida unit of the STF seized the consignment of 251 kg cannabis in a pick-up truck and arrested six persons involved in the trafficking," Mishra said. Those held have been identified as Firoz Khan, Amit Sahani, Jitendra Kumar, Mahesh Yadav, Sachin Kumar and Sonu Singh, the STF said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur police station and further legal proceedings are underway, it added.

