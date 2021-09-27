280 Kg Ganja Seized Near Nagapattinam Port

Customs department officials on Monday seized about 280-kg of ganja meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka near the port in Nagapattinam.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs officials on patrol noticed a group of people loading bags into a boat near Nagapattinam port. When they went near the boat, the group fled the scene leaving the bags and their motorcycles.

The team found about 280-kg of ganja in 10 bundles inside the boat. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the drug bundles were being loaded to the boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The boat belongs to the owner of a local YouTube channel, the officials said.

Customs officials are on the lookout for 15 people suspected to have been connected with the activity. The exact value of the seized drug would be known only after examination by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, said officials.

